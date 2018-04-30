 »   »   » Bipasha Basu & KSG's 2nd Wedding Anniversary Message Shows What True Love Really Is!

Related Articles
It's been 2 years since Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot all we gotta say is time really flies! The memories of the couple's wedding(on April 30, 2016) feels like yesterday and since then, the duo have posted like a thousand pictures together on their Instagram handle and are head over heels with each other. On the occasion of their 2nd wedding anniversary, KSG posted their wedding picture with a caption that'll surely melt your hearts!
"For the longest time I thought the day I met you was the best day of my life. But then we got married and that became the best day of my life. As time went by, every morning I woke up next to you (which is every morning) started becoming the best days of my life," captioned KSG.
KSG Further Continued
"I guess what I'm trying to say is that I've been struck with this realisation that waking up next to you is the most beautiful magical dream that I'll never wake up from."
Everyday Is The Best Day, Says KSG
"Which means that everyday day of my life is going to be my life's best day for eternity and it's all because of you!Damn!"
KSG Knows How To Melt Hearts
"Thank you so much for marrying me my love and showing me what it feels like to live a life filled with only best days!"
Bipasha Basu Sent Out A Lovely Message!
"30th April 2016 - Our Wedding Day Feels like yesterday but it's been two beautiful years already. Finding you @iamksgofficial made me understand ,what true love is... Thank you my love Happy #monkeyversary. I love you, I promise... next year, I won't start celebrating from the 28th April and confusing all."
Happy 2nd Anniversary Bips & KSG
Here's wishing Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover a happy 2nd wedding anniversary. May you both stay happily together for the rest of your lives!
