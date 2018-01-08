 »   »   » OO-LA-LA! Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's LIP LOCK Caught On Camera [Inside Birthday Party Photos]

Bipasha Basu Birthday Bash: Dia Mirza, Sophie, Shamita Shetty attend; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Yesterday (January 7, 2017), Bipasha Basu Singh Grover celebrated her 39th birthday in the presence of her hubby Karan Singh Grover, family and close pals. While her hubby made sure she feels like a princess on her special day, the duo didn't shy away from pouring love on each other, in front of the media!

A picture of their lip-lock is going viral on the social media and it's only filled with love, they have for each other. On a similar note, also have a look at inside pictures from Bipasha Basu's cute birthday celebration.

Oo-la-la! On her 39th birthday, KSG also wrote a cute note for her wife that reads "Wish you a very very very happy birthday my sweet precious princess! Today is the most joyous day for all of us!" "Wish you all the happiness, joy, success and love! Thank you for being born and filling my life and all the lives you touch with happiness and abundance! You're truly the best kinda girl there is!" Aww'dorable, Right? "Each time @iamksgofficialmakes my birthday better and better ❤️ Thank you love for making it so special for your mad wife #monkeyprincessbirthday," wrote Bipasha Basu, while sharing this picture. The Birthday Girl Cuts The Cake Bipasha Basu kept her look simple but looked every bit pretty in 'January' sweatshirt, which was gifted my Monisha Jaising to Bips. Bipasha With Dia "Monkey Princess@bipashabasu ❤️ with the best photobombers @jayshewakramani @rajkundra9 @mamtaanand10," wrote Dia Mirza, while sharing this picture from Bipasha's birthday party. Raj Kundra With Bipasha Raj Kundra also shared a picture from Bipasha's birthday celebration and captioned it as saying, "Super fun time with great friends. Happy Birthday again @bipashabasu had a blast!! #friendslikefamily." Ravi & Sargun With The Grovers "What a mad get together last night ....happy birthday dear Bipasha you guys are two monkeys full of love :):):)@iamksgofficial @bipashabasu god bless you both," wrote Ravi Dubey. Bipasha Had A Blast "One mad night! #aboutlastnight #friends #birthday #party thanks @iamksgofficial super night," wrote Raj Kundra, who attended Bipasha's birthday party sans Shilpa Shetty.

