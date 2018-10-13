 »   »   »  Bipasha Basu Lashes Out At Sajid Khan: 'He Used To Crack Lewd Jokes & Make Women Uncomfortable'

Bipasha Basu Says Sajid Khan Was Rude To Girls On The Sets

"I am glad that women are speaking up about the atrocities of these men with power and clout. But nothing of that sort happened with me. It was just his general attitude towards women that would disturb me on set. He cracked lewd jokes openly and was pretty rude to all girls."

I Could Have Lost My Temper Against Sajid Khan Any Moment

"I was told by all not to say anything to him and stoop to his level, so I quietly finished my work as a professional and explained my stance to the producers, that I couldn't associate myself with this film anymore as I could lose my temper any moment," said Bipasha Basu on Twitter.

He Didn't Try His Stupid Antics With Me

"He never tried anything with me... otherwise I would have spoken in 2014 only. I have a very strong voice. Will never tolerate disrespect," she said.

Bipasha Basu Praised Tanushree Dutta For Bringing The #MeToo Movement To India

Bipasha Basu also thanked Tanushree Dutta for bringing the #MeToo movement to India. "Kudos to #tanushreedutta... Because of her so many women have the courage to speak out against these men who take advantage of women... Owing to their fame, power and clout," she said.

Sajid Khan Steps Out Of Housefull 4

Sajid Khan took to Twitter by saying that he's stepping out of Housefull 4 after the sexual harassment allegations were levelled against him and stated that he's doing it due to "moral responsibility".