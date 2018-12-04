 »   »   »  Bipasha Basu To Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas: You Guys Make An Adorable Couple'

Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' dreamy wedding in Jodhpur is currently the talk of the town. Everyone is busy drooling over their pre-wedding pictures and we just can't wait for the desi girl to share pictures from the nuptials.

Priyanka and Nick's wedding was a mixture of both Indian and western traditions. The couple first got married in a Christian ceremony which was officiated by Nick's father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. The actress donned a customized Raulph Lauren gown for the nuptial vows.

Later, 'NickYanka' exchanged wedding vows once again, this time as per Indian traditions. Nick arrived the venue on a 'ghodi' with the baraat which was followed by PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra welcoming him with an aarti.

After PeeCee-Nick's wedding, several congratulatory wishes started pouring in from all nooks and corners. Today, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram page to send her love to the newlyweds.

The actress wrote, "This is how it's meant to be ❤️A lifetime of happiness together❤️Congratulations @priyankachopra and @nickjonas ❤️You guys make an adorable couple."

Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu share a warm friendship and shared screen space together in Suneel Darshan's Barsaat.

When Bipasha Basu tied the knot with beau Karan Singh Grover in 2016, Priyanka was one of the first ones to congratulate the couple. Back then, she had tweeted, "I'm truly so happy for my friend @bipsluvurself and her handsome bridegroom to be @Iamksgofficial You're a golden heart... you deserve so much and more."

At a time when we often hear about 'catfights' and actresses not getting along in the industry, Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu's friendship comes across as a refreshing change.

