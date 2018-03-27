 »   »   » Bipasha Basu BLASTS Her Pregnancy Rumours! Calls It Ridiculous & Sad

Related Articles
It's been close to two years since Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot and the couple have been having one helluva time and they just can't seem to have enough of each other. Bips and KSG have been holidaying ever since their wedding and it looks like their honeymoon period is never ending. Now since it's two years of marital bliss, people are expecting the couple to have a child and this has not gone down well with Bips and KSG.
It all started in 2017, when Bipasha and Karan were spotted together at a hospital in Mumbai and rumours started doing the rounds that Bips might be pregnant. Their spokesperson had then revealed to Pinkvilla saying, "Rumours surrounding Bipasha's pregnancy are completely baseless and untrue," and Bipasha was also quoted as saying, "I plan to wait two years." Also, rumours have resurfaced that Bips is indeed pregnant and she opened up and rubbished these unwanted claims.
Bipasha Opened Up On Her Pregnancy Rumours!
"This is ridiculous; it's a sad thing for women. I know that having a baby is a wonderful feeling, but there's a lot more to a woman."
Yes, She's Absolutely Right!
"Just because you're married, you don't have to have a baby," said out Bipasha Basu on the unwanted pregnancy rumours.
Rumours Don't Affect Bipasha Basu
"Every celebrity is an individual, so they should stand up for themselves. Most of the times, rumours don't bother me - and when they do, I take them on, in a straight forward way."
Bipasha Basu Had Earlier Tweeted About Her Pregnancy!
"Amused yet again. I kept a bag on my lap while getting into my car and certain media people started my pregnancy speculation again."
Bips Clarified That She's Not Pregnant!
"Guys, I am not pregnant. Kind of getting irritating. Stay calm. It will happen only when we want it." she summed it up on her tweet.