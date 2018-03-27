 »   »   » Bipasha Basu BLASTS Her Pregnancy Rumours! Calls It Ridiculous & Sad

It's been close to two years since Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot and the couple have been having one helluva time and they just can't seem to have enough of each other. Bips and KSG have been holidaying ever since their wedding and it looks like their honeymoon period is never ending. Now since it's two years of marital bliss, people are expecting the couple to have a child and this has not gone down well with Bips and KSG.

It all started in 2017, when Bipasha and Karan were spotted together at a hospital in Mumbai and rumours started doing the rounds that Bips might be pregnant. Their spokesperson had then revealed to Pinkvilla saying, "Rumours surrounding Bipasha's pregnancy are completely baseless and untrue," and Bipasha was also quoted as saying, "I plan to wait two years." Also, rumours have resurfaced that Bips is indeed pregnant and she opened up and rubbished these unwanted claims.