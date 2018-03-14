 »   »   » 'Birthday Boy' Aamir Khan Makes His Instagram Debut With His Mother's Picture!

Aamir Khan makes his Instagram DEBUT in a UNIQUE way ! | FilmiBeat

Aamir Khan who turns 53 today gave a pleasant surprise to all his fans by finally joining Instagram.

The superstar made his debut on the popular photo-sharing networking site with his first post being the picture of his mother.

He joined Instagram on the occasion of his birthday, treating his audience on the social media platform. The actor over a series of 9 posts, uploaded a collage merging to be an image of his mother, Zeenat Hussain.



As a shootout to his birth-giver, Aamir sharing the first pictorial insight to his life presented the picture of his mother. Check it out here-



He captioned the picture as, "The person because of whom I am who I am..."



Last year, Aamir had expressed his wish to purchase his Mother's ancestral home in Kashi, Benaras. This year too, the actor kick-started his birthday by addressing his mother.



Aamir Khan is being celebrated as World's Biggest Superstar, courtesy the unprecedented phenomenon of winning hearts and breaking box office records in the populous countries of India and China.



The Dangal actor who was currently shooting in Jodhpur for his upcoming periodic drama Thugs of Hindostan, flew down to Mumbai to be with his family on his birthday.



By expanding his digital imprints to Instagram, Aamir Khan will be treating his fans with a sneak peek into his life. Back in 2014, the news of Aamir joining Instagram had gone viral; following which he posted a tweet and requested his fans to be cautious of the fake account. "Guys, I am not on Instagram. It's obviously some fake account," he had wrote in his tweet.



But this time, the superstar has finally embraced the Instagram universe. We just can't wait for him to upload some more pictures giving us a glimpse of his lesser known side.