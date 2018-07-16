 »   »   »  Birthday Girl Katrina Kaif Ditches A Star-Studded Bash; Begins Celebrations With Vitamin Sea Instead

Related Articles
The stunning Katrina Kaif turns a year older today. While birthdays call for some celebrations, the gorgeous lady gave a big, fat star-studded bash a miss and instead chose to bring in her special day with her family and pals in London. Katrina took a break from the shooting of Zero to spend some quality time with her loved ones.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress got candid about her birthday plans and quoted as saying, "I landed in London (UK) from New York (USA) towards the end of last week. From there, I travelled to a place in the countryside, just outside of England. So, right now, I am here with a few friends and some of my sisters." Scroll down to read all about her birthday plans-
Some Vitamin Sea For Katrina & Her Sisters
A source revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "Katrina flew to London last Friday and spent the weekend catching up with her mom and siblings. They visited their favourite haunts, including a vintage castle and she even went boating with her sisters on Sunday." Later, Kat shared this picture on her Instagram page."
It's All About Having Fun
She further told the daily, "Yes, I'm with family for my birthday and will return to Mumbai on Tuesday. I am in the countryside with my sisters, It is all about having fun, chilling and relaxing."
Katrina Is 'Calmly Excited'
"I think they (birthdays) are nice and fun. You can say that I am ‘calmly excited' rather than ‘giddily excited' about birthdays. It's a nice reason to take some time out in a guilt-free manner," she was quoted as saying to HT.
Kat Takes A Major Career Decision On Her Birthday
Reacting to rumours about her planning to pen her autobiography, Kat said, "I don't think that's going to happen. Yes, I am definitely looking forward to get into production at some point - maybe not all by myself, but through a joint production. Currently, one of the ideas is under development. I am working on it and that project could materialise. That's something I would definitely like to look into and hopefully be a part of, besides a few business lines that I am considering.
She Is Happy About Her Upcoming Films
Kat added, "I am very excited. Deciding to work with Aanand L Rai has been a really fantastic step for me as an actor. He gives you so much attention and helps with every step, which helps a lot as a performer. I am really excited for Zero. Then, there's Thugs of Hindostan (TOH), which is a really ambitious film. Like Zero's team, it was wonderful working with Thugs' unit as well."