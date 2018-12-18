English
 'Birthday Girl' Richa Chadha Holidays With BF Ali Fazal In Maldives & Their Pics Are Drool-worthy!

'Birthday Girl' Richa Chadha Holidays With BF Ali Fazal In Maldives & Their Pics Are Drool-worthy!

    One of Bollywood's most versatile actresses Richa Chadha is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. To ring in the special occasion, her boyfriend Ali Fazal planned a surprise birthday getaway for her to Maldives. While Richa has been busy with the shooting of Shakeela and two other films, Ali was busy filming Milan Talkies and Prassthanam and their Maldives vacation was a much-needed break.

    Buzz is that Richa wasn't aware of the vacation destination till she landed the island country. Well, we all love birthday surprises, don't we? Meanwhile, the couple shared a sneak-peek of their beach-vacation by posting these lovely pictures that will make you want to pack your vacation bags right away-

    Jet Set Go

    While beginning their journey, Ali shared this picture and wrote, "No filters No edits we put on the #fushifaru Sun !! The Quest begins!!! Landing straight onto the #fushifaru island on well.. A seaplane - never done that before. @fushifaru you done that? Should.. the landings the best.. watch my stories for the detailed step by step descent onto this land. And seriously Thank you ya all... @bottomlinemedia !!! Tanaaz you baussss lady.. you make things happen."

    Beach Vibes

    Ali gives a glimpse of his beach vacation while Richa lazes around in the background.

    Of Sunshine & Laughter

    Ali's caption for this picture read, "Tanned and how!!! Taking in the maldivian sun! Looking forward to the events today! Pre Bday shennanigans."

    Sun & Sand

    Richa Chadha shows us how to chill like a boss on the beach.

    Picture-Perfect

    Richa and Ali relax by the sea and the blue soothing waters look inviting.

    This Is Making Us Go Green With Envy

    Champagne and sunsets! What more could one ask for when it comes to vacations?

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 11:57 [IST]
