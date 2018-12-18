 »   »   »  'Birthday Girl' Richa Chadha Holidays With BF Ali Fazal In Maldives & Their Pics Are Drool-worthy!

Jet Set Go

While beginning their journey, Ali shared this picture and wrote, "No filters No edits we put on the #fushifaru Sun !! The Quest begins!!! Landing straight onto the #fushifaru island on well.. A seaplane - never done that before. @fushifaru you done that? Should.. the landings the best.. watch my stories for the detailed step by step descent onto this land. And seriously Thank you ya all... @bottomlinemedia !!! Tanaaz you baussss lady.. you make things happen."

Beach Vibes

Ali gives a glimpse of his beach vacation while Richa lazes around in the background.

Of Sunshine & Laughter

Ali's caption for this picture read, "Tanned and how!!! Taking in the maldivian sun! Looking forward to the events today! Pre Bday shennanigans."

Sun & Sand

Richa Chadha shows us how to chill like a boss on the beach.

Picture-Perfect

Richa and Ali relax by the sea and the blue soothing waters look inviting.

This Is Making Us Go Green With Envy

Champagne and sunsets! What more could one ask for when it comes to vacations?