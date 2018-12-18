 »   »   »  'Birthday Girl' Richa Chadha Holidays With BF Ali Fazal In Maldives & Their Pics Are Drool-worthy!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- This Is How Rahul Gandhi Reacted When Asked About The Farm Loans Waiver
-
- IPL Auction 2019 — Live Updates
- Lambretta Scooter India-Launch Details Out — To Be Fully Electric, Yet Classy
- NDCP To Offer 4 Million Jobs To Indians In Telecom Sector — Manoj Sinha
- Rupee Moves Higher As Dollar Weakens Before Fed Outcome On Dec 19
- Deepika Opens Up About Ranbir Skipping Her Wedding Reception
- Jalandhar: The City Of Rich Cultural Heritage
- Mum Shares Heartbreaking Pictures Of Baby After Dog Attack
One of Bollywood's most versatile actresses Richa Chadha is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. To ring in the special occasion, her boyfriend Ali Fazal planned a surprise birthday getaway for her to Maldives. While Richa has been busy with the shooting of Shakeela and two other films, Ali was busy filming Milan Talkies and Prassthanam and their Maldives vacation was a much-needed break.
Buzz is that Richa wasn't aware of the vacation destination till she landed the island country. Well, we all love birthday surprises, don't we? Meanwhile, the couple shared a sneak-peek of their beach-vacation by posting these lovely pictures that will make you want to pack your vacation bags right away-
Jet Set Go
While beginning their journey, Ali shared this picture and wrote, "No filters No edits we put on the #fushifaru Sun !! The Quest begins!!! Landing straight onto the #fushifaru island on well.. A seaplane - never done that before. @fushifaru you done that? Should.. the landings the best.. watch my stories for the detailed step by step descent onto this land. And seriously Thank you ya all... @bottomlinemedia !!! Tanaaz you baussss lady.. you make things happen."
Beach Vibes
Ali gives a glimpse of his beach vacation while Richa lazes around in the background.
Of Sunshine & Laughter
Ali's caption for this picture read, "Tanned and how!!! Taking in the maldivian sun! Looking forward to the events today! Pre Bday shennanigans."
Sun & Sand
Richa Chadha shows us how to chill like a boss on the beach.
Picture-Perfect
Richa and Ali relax by the sea and the blue soothing waters look inviting.
This Is Making Us Go Green With Envy
Champagne and sunsets! What more could one ask for when it comes to vacations?