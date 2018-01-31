 »   »   » Birthday Bash! Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Amrita Arora Go WILD In Goa! Pictures

The gorgeous Amrita Arora celebrated her 40th birthday in Goa along with Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and other friends and the girls went wild and crazy at the birthday bash and dressed up in sequined costumes with feathers. It surely was a night to remember for the girls!
Amrita, Malaika, Kareena and Karisma shared several pictures from the birthday bash on their Instagram handle and it's the coolest party one can ever attend. Check out the pictures below!
Amrita Arora's Birthday Bash
Malaika Araor, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor pose for a picture during Amrita's birthday bash in Goa.
Wild Girls
The girl gang ended up doing wild and crazy things at the birthday bash and Amrita's cake was the living proof of it.
Go Goa Gone
Amrita Arora celebrated her 40th birthday with her family, friends and close ones in Goa.
A Night To Remember
The girls truly had a night to remember, folks! It was a birthday bash like you've never seen before.
One Big Party
Life is already one big party for the Kapoor and Arora sisters. Don't you think?
Tribal Costumes
The girls dressed up in tribal costumes with a dash of modern day fashion through shimmery feathers.
Uptown Girls
Only the Arora and Kapoor sisters can come up with something like that!
So Cool
We've seen a lot of birthday parties but we've never seen something as cool as this.
The Sisters
There's something special whenever the Arora sisters and Kapoor sisters get together for a party.
Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor poses with her husband Saif Ali Khan and it looks like the duo are enjoying every bit of the party.
So Sweet
Doesn't Amrita Arora looks so sweet, cute and innocent here?
Bebo At The Party
Kareena Kapoor will always be there for her loved ones no matter what!
Best Party
This birthday bash might surely be one of the best in 2018 as well as they've set the bar too high for others to reach.
Just Chilling
The girls chilled and gossiped before the party began in Goa.
Friends & Family
The Arora and Kapoor sisters are blessed with good friends and family members.
Private Jet
Isn't it so cool to travel in your own private jet for a birthday party in Goa?