 »   »   » BIZZARE! A 29 Year Old Andhra Youth CLAIMS Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is His Mother

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is my mother, Claims 29 Year Old Andhra Youth | FilmiBeat

Yes, we woke up to this strange piece of news this morning which left us scratching our heads in disbelief.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is a hit with the paparazzi and has always won over our hearts with her stellar performances has been dragged into a weird controversy after a 29 year old man made some bizarre claims. Read on to know more...

He Alleges Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is His Mother A youth from Andhra Pradesh has been gaining media attention by claiming that the former beauty queen is his mother.

He Claims He Was Born In London Through IVF Sangeeth Kumar, a native of Vishakhapatnam claimed that he was born in 1988 in London through IVF and was raised for two years by Aishwarya's parents Vrinda Rai and late Krishnaraj Rai.

Like Really? He also said , his father Aadivelu Reddy later brought him to Vishakpatnam, and since then he is living there. He now wishes to stay with his mother i.e the 'Fanney Khan' actress as he is all alone.

A Mere Publicity Stunt! Sangeeth doesn't have any documents to prove his claims and blames his relatives who destroyed the documents. He also alleged that Aishwarya is living alone as she is separated from Abhishek Bachchan.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Aishwarya is currently busy with Fanney Khan which also stars Anil Kapoor and has Rajkummar Rao playing her love interest. Reportedly, she plays a glamorous singer and buzz is that her role is inspired by Thekla Reuten in the Dutch film, Everybody's Famous.

She Is Also Stepping Into Nargis' Shoes The actress has been cast in the official remake of Nargis' Raat Aur Din.

Producer Prerna Arora had confirmed the news and quoted as saying, "It's too early to talk about this project. But I'd like to say it would be a tremendous challenge for Aishwarya to play a role for which Nargis is remembered to this day. Let's not forget, Raat Aur Din was Nargis' swansong. She never returned to acting after this film. Her fans still remember her in this movie It's her most iconic role after Mother India and I'm proud to be associated with this film."





Coming back to the bizarre controversy that Aishwarya has been dragged into, what do you folks have to say about it? Let us know in the comment box below.

