BIZARRE! Ranveer Singh's Shocking Revelation About How A Fan Once Filmed Him In N*de

Posted By:
Right from queuing outside the residence of their favourite stars just to catch a glimpse or naming their kids after them, there are die-hard fans of actors/actresses who won't mind going an extra mile to profess their love. Of course, who doesn't like being showered by love and attention? But sometimes, things can turn out to be a little scary.

Something similar happened with Ranveer Singh. The actor enjoys massive fan following courtesy his acting chops, offbeat fashion sense, and his super-cute antics. However recently at an event, Ranveer shared a bizarre incident about the other side of stardom. Scroll down to read more-

A Fan Started Filming Ranveer When He Was Buck Naked

The 'Simmba' actor revealed, "Once, I was getting out of the bathroom in the dressing room and there was this guy filming me while I was buck naked."

Here's What Ranveer Did Next

"I ran across and grabbed the phone, while I was naked and deleted the video immediately. It goes to such extents but I know my fans from mischief-makers."

This Is Not The First Time

Earlier too, Ranveer had shared about how he once caught someone filming him while he was taking a leak in the toilet.

When Ranveer Eavesdropped Someone Criticizing His Looks

"I was at this multiplex in Juhu. I was loitering. There were people who were loitering around with me and they were checking out various standees. They came to the standee of ''Band Bajaa Baaraat. I was trying to eavesdrop. They were like (with a sick expression), ‘Who is this guy? This is Yash Raj's new boy? Eww."

It Broke Ranveer's Heart

"So, that was really disheartening. My movie was going to come out. I don't know what I would have done if I didn't get a good start in Band Bajaa Baaraat. I don't know where I would be," the actor recalled.

On The Work Front

After the terrific success of his last release Padmaavat, all eyes are now towards Ranveer's next, 'Gully Boy' for which he is currently filming. Also, this morning it has been officially announced that the actor would be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan in Rohit Shetty's Simmba.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 16:38 [IST]
