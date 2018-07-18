 »   »   »  Blackbuck Poaching Case: Jodhpur Court Hears Salman Khan’s Plea Against Conviction!

The Jodhpur District Court heard the plea of Salman Khan against his conviction in the Blackbuck Poaching case and the District and Sessions Judge, Chandra Kumar Sonagara fixed August 3rd and 4th for further hearing of the case. The hearing was held yesterday on July 17 and the appeal went on for three hours before and after lunch hours. Salman Khan's lawyer Mahesh Bora is confident that his client will be acquitted in the coming hearings.

It is reported that defence lawyer Mahesh Bora cited two similar cases of Blackbuck poaching and connected it to Salman Khan's acquittal by the Rajasthan High Court. He contended that these two cases had similar evidence, documents and similar prosecution stories, and adding that Salman Khan should should not be held guilty in the case.

Also, in the previous hearing, Salman Khan's lawyer Hastimal Saraswat submitted an application to the District Court arguing that the Blackbuck Poaching case and the Arms Act case should be heard together, since both the cases were similar in nature and had common witnesses. However, a source informed that as per the court process, the Arms Act case hearing will start only after Blackbuck Poaching case hearing ends.

Salman Khan is accussed of shooting and killing two blackbucks in the Kankani village near Jodhpur, Rajasthan on October 1, 1998, during the shooting of the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain. His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were also accused in the case. However all of them were acquitted by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jodhpur Rural on April 6, 2018.

