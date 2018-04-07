 »   »   » Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan Granted Bail By Jodhpur Court!

Related Articles
Superstar Salman Khan has been granted bail and asked to pay a bail bond of Rs. 50000. Earlier, the actor was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment and had been slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 for poaching two endangered blackbucks in 1998. While Salma was convicted and awarded a five-year prison sentence, all his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Neelam were acquitted in the 20-year-old case. Salman is currently in the Jodhpur Central Jail.
The actor had appealed for a bail following his conviction in the 20-year-old case. Initially there were reports that he might have to spend a few more days in jail as the judge who was scheduled to hear Salman's bail plea today has been transferred. But the actor's hearing happened today itself before the judge's transfer. Scroll down to read more-
Bail For Salman
Reportedly Salman has been granted bail by Jodhpur court on surety of Rs. 50000.
Mahipal Bishnoi, lawyer of Bishnoi community was quoted as saying by ANI, "He will have to submit two bonds of Rs 25000 each, he cannot leave the nation and will have to appear here again on May 7."
The District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Joshi, heard Salman's bail plea in blackbuck poaching case today before his transfer. Dev Kumar Khatri, the judge who sent Salman to jail has also been transferred.
A Yearly Routine
Both the judges are among 87 judicial officers transferred by the Rajasthan High Court. Reportedly, judges in Rajasthan are usually transferred between April 15 and 30 every year on the recommendation of a committee set up by the High Court.
These Two Would Be Replacing Joshi & Khatri
As per a NDTV report, 'Judge Joshi has been transferred from Jodhpur to Siroh in Rajasthan. He will be replaced by Chandra Kumar Songara, district and sessions judge of Bhilwara. Meanwhile, Judge Khatri will be replaced by Samrendra Singh Sikarwar, who is the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Udaipur.'
A Recap
On Thursday, Salman was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur while he was shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hai in Jodhpur in 1998.
Judge Joshi emphasized that 'the accused is a film star and people look up to him.' Explaining his decision, he added, "The way the accused killed two innocent black bucks in violation of the wildlife laws...he is a film star, people emulate him and look up to him... and there has been a rise in poaching incidents, so leniency is not justified given the severity of the crime, the evidence and the circumstances."
Later, Salman was directly taken from the court to Jodhpur Central Jail where he was lodged as Prisoner No. 106/
