 »   »   » Blackmail TEASER: A Bare-Chested Irrfan Khan In Boxers Trying To Escape A Chase Is Making Us CURIOUS

Irrfan Khan In A Never Seen Before Avatar

In the teaser, Irrfan who known for his versatile portrayals, is seen bare-chested in a pair of boxer shorts with bras and panty paper bag covering his face. What's even more hilarious is that he is running about the streets with two eye holes cut into this lingerie paper bag!











Hmmm...What's Going On?

While the short teaser doesn't say much about the plot, a middle class married man running in the streets half dressed with a brown paper bag covering his face is definitely leaving us with a lot of questions.











The Film Was Earlier Titled Raita

Yes, you heard that right. The film was earlier referred to as 'Raita'. However the makers decided to settle for the name 'Blackmail' and we believe it just fits well with the theme.



The Gist Of The Film

If reports are to be believed then then Blackmail follows the life of Irrfan Khan's character who is a married man stuck in a monotonous nine-to-five job and an unexciting life. However, things change when he finds out that his wife, played by Kirti Kulhari, is having an affair. Deciding to blackmail her and have some fun Irrfan continues with the charade that turns into a hilarious roller-coaster ride.











Mark The Date In Your Calendar

The quirky comedy has a rich ensemble cast comprising of Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh, Divya Dutta and Omi Vaidya. Produced by T Series Motion Pictures and RDP Motion Pictures, the film is slated to release on 6th April 2018.









