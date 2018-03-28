 »   »   » Blackmail: This Irrfan Khan Starrer To Have A Track Similar To The Ongoing CDR Row!

Irrfan's quirky comedy, Blackmail revolves around a blackmail spree that the protagonist Dev aka Irrfan gets embroiled in, upon seeing his wife in bed with her lover.

Interestingly, a track in the film is identical to the ongoing CDR row where a detective is involved in the exchange of call data records.



The similarity comes as a surprise to the makers who were stunned upon reading reports about the under investigation CDR row in Bollywood.



Says a source, "Irrfan's character comes in contact with a detective to procure call data records, in one part of the film. The striking similarity the film has to a real life scenario is baffling."



The CDR case has became sensationalized as the case is still under investigation.



But the makers of Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail were left astounded when they came to know about the case, as it bears a strong resemblance to an integral part of their film.



The interesting twist in Irrfan Khan's Blackmail has also has happened in reality, which has further piqued the curiosity around the film.



Earlier while speaking about the film, director Abhinay Deo had told a leading daily, " Delhi Belly was an amazing script, and after the massive success of the film, I was looking for a script that would be at par if not better, and then finally 47 scripts and 6 years later I found the one. The moment I read the script, I knew that Blackmail was the film I wanted to make next."



Blackmail has received immense appreciation ever since the teaser of the film released. The teaser showed Irrfan running around the streets wearing nothing more than a pair of boxer shorts with his face covered by a bra-and-panty paper bag.



The hilarious trailer of the Irrfan-starrer further piqued the interest of the audience in which the question raised was: "What will you do if you find your wife in bed with someone else?"



The quirky trailer promises a madcap comedy starring an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao, among many others.