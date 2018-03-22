 »   »   » Blackmail: Urmila Matondkar Returns Back On Screen As 'Bewafa Beauty'!

Urmila Matondkar Looks Ravishing In The First Glimpse

The actress was cast because Deo wanted the song to revive the memory of similar songs from the past.



She Is A Perfect Match For The Song & Film

The filmmaker further added, "Firstly, Urmila is a massive star, she is not an item girl. We were not looking for an item girl for this song. We wanted a performer, someone who has tremendous value as a star in the audience's mind. We also wanted someone who has not come in front of the silver screen for a while now. From all the names we came up with, I personally believe that the biggest and best name is Urmila. She fit the bill perfectly, is gorgeous, and is an incredible dancer - a perfect match for the song and film."



It's A Naughty Track

Talking about the song, producer Bhushan Kumar says, "Although Irrfan's character in ‘Blackmail' is in a situation no man would want to be in, the mood of the film is tongue-in-cheek. We wanted a song that would be naughty and humorous without being vulgar. ‘Bewafa Beauty' is that song. With Amitabh Bhattacharya's wicked lyrics set to Amit Trivedi's racy composition and Pawni Pandey's spicy voice, picturised on a huge, magnetic star like Urmila Matondkar, this song is set to burn the airwaves in an already scorching summer."











Blackmail Was Supposed To Be A Songless Film But This Is What Happened Next

Revealing how ‘Bewafa Beauty' came to be, director Abhinay Deo recalls, "Initially, there was no song in the film. But when we were discussing the film creatively, Bhushan, being T-Series and having a keen ear for music, felt that there should definitely be a lip-sync song. I already had an idea of including a song which could take the story ahead. I did not want an item number that comes and goes. We knew that the song should be able to say something in the film.



Here's Why The Song Is Named 'Bewafa Beauty'

By its name, ‘Bewafa Beauty' states that it is about a beauty who is unfaithful, which is the premise of the film - a man whose wife is cheating on him."









