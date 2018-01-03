 »   »   » Blind Items Are 'Fake News', Says Parineeti Chopra!

Several websites carry blind items on a routine basis and make the readers 'the judge' despite knowing the fact that they can be wrong, as the articles provide no hard facts about the scenario and are just an assumption of 'someone said so'! The blind items, are usually harsh on actresses as they showcase female co-stars not getting along well behind the cameras.

Parineeti Chopra lashed out at the blind items and made her point clear by saying that female co-stars do gel along pretty well and blind items are just a farce with no solid proof of backing. She said,

"There are so many lies in that. As actors, we keep feeling that where has this come from. Even when Sonam tweeted, I think she was only standing up against false news. Plus, she addressed a bigger point there that two female actors can work together. Spreading rumours at our cost is not fair. We work day and night to be as professional and loving as we can, and one rumoured blind item can spoil it all."

"I started with a film (Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl) where there were four girls. I did another film Shudh Desi Romance with another female actress (Vaani Kapoor) as the main lead. My last film, Golmaal Again had about 19 actors in all. There was Tabu ma'am and me and there was all the love in the world. So, there can actually be scenarios where co-actors get along and work very well together."

