 »   »   » Ajay Devgn: System Of Blocking Release Dates Is Gone!

Karan Johar is a film-maker who sees everything in foresight, so much so that, he ended up blocking his upcoming film Rannbhoomi with Varun Dhawan for Diwali 2020, which is still two and a half years away. Stars such as Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are also known to block their release dates beforehand. Ajay Devgn feels the age of blocking release dates is done and dusted, as it only adds pressure on the film to meet its deadline.

Ajay Devgn opened up to Filmfare, "I have stopped blocking dates now because once you block a date, then you have to be in hurry because you have a deadline. So now I want to finish a film and then decide when to release. I feel the system of blocking date is gone. There is no system of blocking date. Today I announce a date, hundred percent someone else will announce his date as well. So, let me be the second one to announce on it. It doesn't matter. It's no one's fault."

Can't Escape Clashes Despite Blocking Release Dates "Clashes are not good but then you don't have a choice. It's nobody's fault anyway. How many Fridays are there? Out of fifty-two also there are so many Fridays which are not great to release a film," said Ajay Devgn to Filmfare. Blocking Release Dates Way Ahead! We've seen film-makers announcing their release dates one year prior or whenever the film goes on floors, but Karan Johar took things to the next level by announcing Rannbhoomi's release date for Diwali 2020. Ajay Devgn Might Be Right! Ajay Devgn is right in his own terms, as blocking release dates can sometimes lead to added pressure and confusion. Take the example of Robo 2.0 - the film crossed 2 release dates and has still not hit the the theatres. Next Level Of Blocking Release Dates Karan Johar had previously tweeted his 2020 releasing film Rannbhoomi as, "So Proud to announce #RANNBHOOMI ....@ShashankKhaitan and @Varun_dvn take a giant leap in their third offering into a solid spectacle with a beating heart! DIWALI 2020 release! The lead cast will be finalised soon!!!! @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18."

