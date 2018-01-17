 »   »   » BLOWING KISSES! Salman Khan & Co. Strike A Cute Pose With Birthday Boy Ramesh Taurani On Race 3 Sets

The shooting of Salman Khan's Race 3 is going in full force in Mumbai. Despite death threats from a gangster, the superstar has ignored the risk and is busy filming the project.

A Mumbai Mirror report had stated a source close to the development, the actor had been rehearsing with his co-stars and director-choreographer Remo D'souza in between scenes last week despite having little time to spare what with the Bigg Boss finale and other commitments.



This morning, Salman took to his Twitter handle to wish producer Ramesh Taurani on his birthday with this extremely adorable picture. Check it out here...



Candid Moment Barring Jacqueline Fernandez and Remo D'Souza- the rest of the cast- Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem go all pout while the birthday boy Ramesh Taurani is all smiles.

Here's How The Shooting Of Race 3 Will Be Wrapped A Deccan Chronicle had earlier stated a source as saying, "The song shoot is on schedule. Like the two previous title tracks, this one too will be mounted on a grand scale. A special set has been designed for the song. Next month the unit moves to Bangkok and then on to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. They are expected to finish by March with the last of the film being wrapped up in Mumbai."

Remo On Salman Being A Part Of Race 3 "If a superstar or a big star is coming into a franchise, it always takes the franchise up. Of course, Salman Khan joining Race 3, it is definitely heading up."





Saif Agrees Too! The actor who was a part of Race and Race 2 revealed that he was offered the third part too but he turned it down. He was quoted as saying, "I was offered a part but Salman Khan is the best thing to happen to anybody. He's the biggest star in the country. I didn't feel a connection myself with the part I was offered. So, I decided to do something else."

Race 3 Will Not Be An Adult Film Previously in an interview, Salman had mentioned, "When I saw first and second (Race films), I didn't like few things in that. The way characters were shown being selfish, fighting for money basically I had a problem with the format of those films. I don't like the kind of exposing (skin show) franchise is known for. I myself find it not cool. So Race 3 will have action and cars but sometimes people think that it'll be an adult film and then there will be things what you have in adult films but I am avoiding all that in this film. Basically, the way you see all my films, you'll be able to see Race like that. So you can see Race (3) with your children."





Thinking Caps On "Earlier while speaking to a leading daily Taurani had said, "In Race 3, all characters are grey. You will have to watch the film to figure out what exactly each one is playing."







Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. The film is slated for an Eid 2018 release.