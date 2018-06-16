 »   »   »  Does Bobby Deol Hold A Grudge Against Imtiaz Ali For Replacing Him With Shahid Kapoor In A Film?

Related Articles
Last year, Bobby Deol dropped a bomb when he revealed that he was the original choice for Imtiaz Ali's blockbuster film 'Jab We Met' and how Kareena Kapoor Khan got him replaced in the film with her then-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor in an interview with Huffington Post.
Recently while speaking to Hindustan Times, Bobby clarified that there is no bad blood between him and Imtiaz today and that too much was read into his comments back then. Scroll down to read what the Race 3 actor had to say-
Back To Being Friends
Bobby was quoted as saying, "Arre, [Imtiaz] is a buddy; I just bumped into him."
Bobby Has No Regrets
"I don't have any regrets, or anguish. Just that when I gave my interview [last year], I spoke about what had happened in my life."
People Had Started Assuming Things
Bobby said, "People had started thinking that I was choosing the wrong things, even though I was on the right track."
When Bobby Felt Let Down
"I was trying to do the right things - just that the people I was trying to do them with, let me down. That happens with everybody," the actor further added.
Imtiaz Is A Sweetheart
"I wish Imtiaz the best. He's a sweetheart. Even he was starting out in his career, and [he, too] had to make choices."
For Those Who Ain't Aware
In an interview with Huffington Post last year, Bobby revealed, "I was also to do Jab We Met. Back then, it was titled Geet. I had seen Socha Na Tha and instantly reached out to Imtiaz saying that he's an incredible storyteller with a terrific future. I told him that I wanted to work with him and he had the script of (what is now) Jab We Met ready. He was looking for financiers..."
How Kareena Picked Shahid Kapoor Over Bobby Deol!
He was further quoted as saying, ""...Suddenly I read that Ashtavinayak has signed Imtiaz for Jab We Met and Kareena is doing the film! And she had gotten her then boyfriend, Shahid Kapoor to act opposite her. I was like, wow. Quite an industry. We were also to do Highway together but he again did his own thing."
Bobby Has No Hard Feelings Against Imtiaz
"But I have no hard feelings against him. He is a great director and doing so well. We're still friends. But I always tell him: 'Imtiaz, I won't watch any of your films until you make one with me. That'll be your best film," he had further said.
