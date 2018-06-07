English
 Bobby Deol Reveals What Went Wrong With His Career; Will Salman Khan Change His 'Flop Actor' Image?

Bobby Deol Reveals What Went Wrong With His Career; Will Salman Khan Change His 'Flop Actor' Image?

    Despite delivering hits such as Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier, Ajnabee, Humraaz among others, Bobby Deol is often touted as a 'flop' actor. Son of Dharmendra and brother of Sunny Deol, Bobby was the blue-eyed boy in the 1990s. As the actor gears up for his big release, Race 3 starring Salman Khan, he reveals what went wrong with his career.

    Bobby Deol says a lack of ambition and a normal approach about his status as a star worked against him but he is fully invested in his career now. He also said that had he paid more attention, it would have helped him focus on his work in the industry.

    Bobby Never Realised His Stardom

    "I wish I knew that I had reached the level up with two-three movies but I never realised that. I never understood that I had reached a certain level of stardom. I was very normal about it. I wish I had noticed it.

    "Maybe that would have made me focus about not losing it. I should have been more attentive towards it," Bobby told PTI in an interview.


    Bobby Never Cared About The Competition Either

    He says he never cared much about competition with his colleagues in the industry and admits losing out on work primarily because of his approach.

    "I never thought people were competing with me. I was like everybody deserves work and why should I come in their way."

    When Bobby Realised His Mistake..

    "But things had changed, everybody was going to the producers' office to get work, which could have been mine. I did not realise that and slowly started losing. I wish I had realised then. I wish I had a better physique but it is never too late," he said.

    Will Salman Revive Bobby's Career?

    After staying away from the silver screen for about four years, Bobby is back with Salman Khan-fronted "Race 3" and the actor says he hopes the action thriller will lead to better opportunities.

    He has also been signed on for "Housefull 4", besides another unnamed project with Salman.


    'Salman Is A Star & He Has A Fire'

    "For someone who is starving for work, what better can happen in his life than a big franchise film. Now the negativity will not take away my desire to work.

    Salman is a big star and still he has a fire, Anil (Kapoor) has tremendous energy. My dad is 82 years old and he wants to work everyday of his life, even my brother," he says. "I don't know why I did not take that positiveness from them."

    Directed by Remo D'Souza, "Race 3" is set to release on June 15.

    Inputs From PTI


    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 18:15 [IST]
