 »   »   »  Bobby Deol SHUTS The Haters Of Race 3: If The Movie Was Bad, It Wouldn’t Have Worked At Box Office

Related Articles
- Remo Out! Even After Getting Poor Reviews For Race 3, Salman Khan Starts Preparing For Race 4
- Race 3 Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection: This Salman Khan Film Scores Big!
- Does Bobby Deol Hold A Grudge Against Imtiaz Ali For Replacing Him With Shahid Kapoor In A Film?
- Drop Everything Else & Check Out These Race 3 Dialogues That You Can Use In Your Daily Life!
- When ‘Bobby Deol & Twinkle Khanna Caught Sun-bathing Together' Rumour Made Akshay Kumar Insecure
- Race 3 Review: Minus Any Sharp Thrills, Salman Khan & Co. Fail To Finish This Race 'Saif'ly!
- Race 3 Early Reviews: Even Salman Khan's Charisma & Star Power Fails To Ignite This Mess Say Critics
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Teaser: Salman Khan's Cameo Adds More Fun To This Madcap Ride!
- Race 3 Box Office Prediction: Will Salman Khan's Film Enter Rs 100 Crore Club In Its First Weekend?
- Race 3 First Review Out! Salman Khan's Film Is Highly Engaging, Reveals An Insider
- Salman Khan Says Bobby Deol Was A Bigger Star Than Akshay Kumar; Reveals How Tables Turned For Them
- Race 3 New Song: For Salman Khan & Co, The 'Party Chale On & On'!
Salman Khan and Bobby Deol starrer Race 3 received a lot of negative reviews from critics and despite of all this, the action-thriller collected Rs 130 Crore at the box office in just 5 days of its release. During a media interaction at the Femina Miss India event, Bobby Deol opened up by praising Race 3 collections and had the last laugh as no critic could dent the movies' collection in any way possible.
"There are films which are good but sometimes it doesn't work at the box office. So, how anyone can control that? I am really happy because people have appreciated the work of the entire cast of the film, including me. I think criticism affects us when we make a bad film, but I think if our film was too bad, then it wouldn't have worked at the box office," said Bobby Deol to IANS.
Bobby Deol Is A Happy Man!
"Since the release of the film, the smile is not going away from my face," he opened up to IANS.
Bobby Thanked The Whole Crew!
"I am really happy as entire team of Race 3 has really worked hard for it and people have appreciated the film."
Box Office Is The Real Prize!
"The entire team of Race 3 is really happy because the film is doing good business at the box office... What else do we want?"
The Best Is Yet To Come!
"I hope I will continue doing more films and people will appreciate my work in the same manner."
When Asked If He Expects To Be In Race 4...
"Definitely, I hope I am part of Race 4," he summed it up.
Bobby Heads To The IIFA 2018
Bobby Deol is all set to fly to Bangkok for the IIFA Awards and will perform there too.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.