 Bobby Deol SHUTS The Haters Of Race 3: If The Movie Was Bad, It Wouldn't Have Worked At Box Office

Bobby Deol SHUTS The Haters Of Race 3: If The Movie Was Bad, It Wouldn’t Have Worked At Box Office

    Salman Khan and Bobby Deol starrer Race 3 received a lot of negative reviews from critics and despite of all this, the action-thriller collected Rs 130 Crore at the box office in just 5 days of its release. During a media interaction at the Femina Miss India event, Bobby Deol opened up by praising Race 3 collections and had the last laugh as no critic could dent the movies' collection in any way possible.

    "There are films which are good but sometimes it doesn't work at the box office. So, how anyone can control that? I am really happy because people have appreciated the work of the entire cast of the film, including me. I think criticism affects us when we make a bad film, but I think if our film was too bad, then it wouldn't have worked at the box office," said Bobby Deol to IANS.

    Bobby Deol Is A Happy Man!

    "Since the release of the film, the smile is not going away from my face," he opened up to IANS.

    Bobby Thanked The Whole Crew!

    "I am really happy as entire team of Race 3 has really worked hard for it and people have appreciated the film."

    Box Office Is The Real Prize!

    "The entire team of Race 3 is really happy because the film is doing good business at the box office... What else do we want?"

    The Best Is Yet To Come!

    "I hope I will continue doing more films and people will appreciate my work in the same manner."

    When Asked If He Expects To Be In Race 4...

    "Definitely, I hope I am part of Race 4," he summed it up.

    Bobby Heads To The IIFA 2018

    Bobby Deol is all set to fly to Bangkok for the IIFA Awards and will perform there too.


    bobby deol salman khan race 3
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 17:12 [IST]
