 »   »   »  Bobby Deol SHUTS The Haters Of Race 3: If The Movie Was Bad, It Wouldn’t Have Worked At Box Office

Bobby Deol Is A Happy Man!

"Since the release of the film, the smile is not going away from my face," he opened up to IANS.



Bobby Thanked The Whole Crew!

"I am really happy as entire team of Race 3 has really worked hard for it and people have appreciated the film."



Box Office Is The Real Prize!

"The entire team of Race 3 is really happy because the film is doing good business at the box office... What else do we want?"



The Best Is Yet To Come!

"I hope I will continue doing more films and people will appreciate my work in the same manner."



When Asked If He Expects To Be In Race 4...

"Definitely, I hope I am part of Race 4," he summed it up.



Bobby Heads To The IIFA 2018

Bobby Deol is all set to fly to Bangkok for the IIFA Awards and will perform there too.

