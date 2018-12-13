 »   »   »  Zarine Khan’s Meets With Massive Accident In Goa: Biker Rams Into Zarine’s Car

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Bollywood actress Zarine Khan has been reported to have met with a massive accident today in Goa. A biker reportedly crashed into Zarine Khan's car somewhere near Anjuna. The biker died on the spot while Zarine sustained minor injuries.
Early reports of the incident suggest that the unfortunate accident took place in the evening on December 12th. The two-wheeler rammed into the actress's car which was stationary, and the bike hit the divider. The biker was not wearing a helmet and died after the collision. Zarine has suffered minor injuries but is said to be shaken up by the incident.
Zarine Khan debuted in Bollywood with Salman Khan in Veer in 2010. She rose to fame with her item number 'Character Dheela' in Ready, also starring Salman Khan. Her latest film was 1921, directed by Vikram Bhatt, in which she played the role of Rose, a student at a music college. Zarine was recently in the news for having filed an FIR against her former manager for abusing and threatening her.