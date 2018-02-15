 »   »   » Bollywood Beauties Cheer For Aayush Sharma's Debut Film Loveratri

The first poster of Salman Khan Films' Loveratri starring debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain unveiled yesterday. The colourful poster featuring the leading pair received love and appreciation from not only the audience but also leading Bollywood beauties.

Even before making his on-screen debut with Loveratri, Aayush Sharma has got the industry cheering for him. While Aayush Sharma and Varun Dhawan's bromance had been a public affair, it was the leading actresses Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha rooted for Aayush Sharma now.



The B-town ladies took to social media to extend their support and cheer for the upcoming romantic drama.



Priyanka Chopra took to her social media to share the poster saying, "Love the poster

of #Loveratri @aaysharma all the very best. Love always ❤️@BeingSalmanKhan @khanarpita".



Katrina Kaif who also is close to the Khan family shared the poster on Instagram saying, "#loveratri ...... @aaysharma .... looking amazing 🌟🌞✨".



Jacqueline Fernandez too shared the poster saying, "@aaysharma #warina you guys look amazing!! #loveratri can't wait!!!".



Sonakshi Sinha welcomed debutantes, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, saying, "Welcome to the movies!!! @aaysharma @warinahussain #loveratri"



The poster featuring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain showcases the leading duo posing with Dandiya sticks.



Set against the backdrop of Gujrat, the romantic drama unfolds the love story of the leading couple over the span of Navratri.



With Garba being an essential factor of the story, both Aayush and Warina have started taking extensive lessons to learn the dance form.



The debutantes have been training hard for their debut film and are often seen working out and spotted outside dance studios for rehearsals.



Aayush Sharma who had earlier visited Gujrat to soak in the atmosphere for the film has now started learning the traditional Garba dance along with Warina Hussain.



Loveratri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. The romantic drama will mark the fifth venture of Salman Khan Films.



