 »   »   » Bollywood Celebs BLAST Diamond Trader Nirav Modi! Question The Banks, System & Politicians

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha blasted Nirav Modi and questions what exactly were the authorities doing as this fiasco happened right under their nose.

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor tweeted out against the Nirav Modi scam saying there are lots of skeletons that would tumble out of the cupboards soon.

Vivek Agnihotri

Film-maker Vivek Agnihotri pokes fun at the BJP for allowing scammers to flee the country so easily.

Aadhar Card

Now that's one funny tweet, folks! The common man has to deal with this every day of his life.

Rich Vs Poor SMS

The rich folks get a complete different SMS from the Government and the common man gets a different treatment altogether.

PNB At Fault

Chetan Bhagat calls out Punjab National Bank for their stupidity in giving out loans left and right.

Modis Operandi

This can surely be a Bollywood film someday, folks! Don't you think?

Finding Nemo Vs Finding NiMo

It looks like Finding Nemo has made less money than Finding NiMo. Lol!