 »   »   » Bollywood Celebs BLAST Diamond Trader Nirav Modi! Question The Banks, System & Politicians

If Vijay Mallya was not enough, we got another bonanza in the form of a diamond trader Nirav Modi who fled the country after defaulting a loan of Rs 11,000 Crores to Punjab National Bank. When the common man has to suffer a lot after taking a minimum amount of loan, the biggies get the big share and enjoy their life even after defaulting it. A sad state of affair in the country!
Our very own Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Atul Kasbekar, Vivek Agnihotri and Chetan Bhagat lashed out against jeweller Nirav Modi, politicians and the PNB for allowing all this to happen right under their nose. Check out their tweets below!
Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha blasted Nirav Modi and questions what exactly were the authorities doing as this fiasco happened right under their nose.
Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor tweeted out against the Nirav Modi scam saying there are lots of skeletons that would tumble out of the cupboards soon.
Vivek Agnihotri
Film-maker Vivek Agnihotri pokes fun at the BJP for allowing scammers to flee the country so easily.
Aadhar Card
Now that's one funny tweet, folks! The common man has to deal with this every day of his life.
Rich Vs Poor SMS
The rich folks get a complete different SMS from the Government and the common man gets a different treatment altogether.
PNB At Fault
Chetan Bhagat calls out Punjab National Bank for their stupidity in giving out loans left and right.
Modis Operandi
This can surely be a Bollywood film someday, folks! Don't you think?
Finding Nemo Vs Finding NiMo
It looks like Finding Nemo has made less money than Finding NiMo. Lol!