 »   »   »  Bollywood Christmas Parties: Kapoor Family Christmas Brunch; Zoya Akhtar Christmas Party

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- PM Modi To Inaugurate Bogibeel Bridge In Assam
-
- Customs And Traditions Followed During Christmas
- Christmas Wishes By Car/Bike Brands On Twitter
- Top 10 Best Mobile Games of 2018 — Here's The List
- India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Timing, Playing XI & All Other Details
- Uttar Pradesh: The Paradise Of Pristine
- High-Yielding Fixed Deposits To Consider For 2019
- Deepika And Ranveer Dance At Kapil’s Reception [Inside Videos]
It's the season of joy and many Bollywood celebs are celebrating this Christmas with their dear ones. The Kapoor khandaan hosted its annual Christmas brunch at the late actor Shashi Kapoor's house and in attendance were Kareena Kapoor and family, Karishma Kapoor and her kids, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. On the other side of town, director Zoya Akhtar hosted a Christmas party which was attended by Deepika-Ranveer, Karan Johar and Katrina Kaif. Check out the pictures!
The Nawabs At Kapoor Christmas Brunch
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur attended the annual Kapoor's Christmas brunch this afternoon. Saif and Taimur were twinning in blue. Taimur wore a denim on denim outfit with while his dad Saif looked cool in a blue kurta and white pyjama. Kareena Kapoor looked classy in a white shirt and black leggings.
Karishma Kapoor And Kids At Family Christmas Brunch
Karishma Kapoor and her kids Sameira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor also attended the family Christmas brunch. Karishma looked pretty in an ethnic print red and black dress. Siblings Sameira and Kiaan twinned in red. Sameria looked cute in a red lace dress, while her brother wore a red shirt with denims.
Rishi Kapoor Giving Out Christmas Vibes
Actor Rishi Kapoor turned up for the brunch in full on Christmas avatar. He wore a red Christmas sweater with a Christmas hat and looked jovial on the day.
Randhir Kapoor Twins With Brother
Randhir Kapoor also came for the family get - together giving out Christmas vibes. He twinned with his brother in a red t-shirt and a Christmas hat.
DeepVeer's First Christmas As Newlyweds
Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended another Christmas get together held on the other side of town. Deep-veer turned up at director Zoya Akhtar's Christmas party wearing the colours of Christmas. Ranveer was dressed in a white hoodie whereas Deepika looked glamorous in a red dress which she accessorized with golden hoop earrings. Ranveer's suave sunglasses stole the show as they have been doing for some time now.
Katrina Brings Spring Vibes In Floral Dress
Katrina Kaif attended Zoya Akhtar's Christmas bash looking very pretty in a white floral dress. Her fans were taking pictures of her as she walked into Zoya's house.
Karan Wearing The Spirit Of Christmas
Karan Johar also made it to Zoya Akhtar's Christmas bash. He looked cool in a black t-shirt over which he wore a graphic black and white shirt. He too sported the Christmas colour by wearing red pants. Again, stealing the show was a pair of sunglasses. His was totally cool!
MOST READ: Little Nawab Taimur's New Favourite Hobby Is Horse Riding!