 »   »   »  Bollywood Christmas Parties: Kapoor Family Christmas Brunch; Zoya Akhtar Christmas Party

The Nawabs At Kapoor Christmas Brunch

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur attended the annual Kapoor's Christmas brunch this afternoon. Saif and Taimur were twinning in blue. Taimur wore a denim on denim outfit with while his dad Saif looked cool in a blue kurta and white pyjama. Kareena Kapoor looked classy in a white shirt and black leggings.

Karishma Kapoor And Kids At Family Christmas Brunch

Karishma Kapoor and her kids Sameira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor also attended the family Christmas brunch. Karishma looked pretty in an ethnic print red and black dress. Siblings Sameira and Kiaan twinned in red. Sameria looked cute in a red lace dress, while her brother wore a red shirt with denims.

Rishi Kapoor Giving Out Christmas Vibes

Actor Rishi Kapoor turned up for the brunch in full on Christmas avatar. He wore a red Christmas sweater with a Christmas hat and looked jovial on the day.

Randhir Kapoor Twins With Brother

Randhir Kapoor also came for the family get - together giving out Christmas vibes. He twinned with his brother in a red t-shirt and a Christmas hat.

DeepVeer's First Christmas As Newlyweds

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended another Christmas get together held on the other side of town. Deep-veer turned up at director Zoya Akhtar's Christmas party wearing the colours of Christmas. Ranveer was dressed in a white hoodie whereas Deepika looked glamorous in a red dress which she accessorized with golden hoop earrings. Ranveer's suave sunglasses stole the show as they have been doing for some time now.

Katrina Brings Spring Vibes In Floral Dress

Katrina Kaif attended Zoya Akhtar's Christmas bash looking very pretty in a white floral dress. Her fans were taking pictures of her as she walked into Zoya's house.

Karan Wearing The Spirit Of Christmas

Karan Johar also made it to Zoya Akhtar's Christmas bash. He looked cool in a black t-shirt over which he wore a graphic black and white shirt. He too sported the Christmas colour by wearing red pants. Again, stealing the show was a pair of sunglasses. His was totally cool!