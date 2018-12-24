English
 »   »   »  Bollywood Divas Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt Spotted Out On Christmas Eve

Bollywood Divas Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt Spotted Out On Christmas Eve

By
    On Christmas eve, our paps spotted four Bollywood divas out and about Mumbai city. We spotted Katrina Kaif who smiled for the cameras when she was walking in Bandra; we spotted Alia Bhatt at a dubbing studio; we saw Malaika Arora in her gym look after a workout session; and we saw actress Sophie Choudry out doing some shopping the night before Christmas. Check them out!

    Katrina Kaif Smiles For Cameras

    Katrina Kaif smiled for the cameras as she was snapped walking in Bandra today. She was wearing a chequered blue top with exaggerated puffy sleeves. She teamed this top with a pair of dark wash denim with a boot cut, and black pointed toe heels. Doesn't she look pretty? Katrina just saw the release of her movie Zero in which she plays the role of an alcoholic superstar. She received praise for her performance but the movie itself garnered negative reviews. She starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka in Zero.

    Alia Bhatt Spotted Outside Dubbing Studio

    Alia Bhatt was spotted walking out of a dubbing studio today, probably for work. Alia wore a fun looking blue dress with white stripes and she looked very cute in it. Alia has been very busy on the work front. Just this morning we spotted her at the airport with Varun Dhawan. The two were returning from shooting for Kalank in Hyderabad.

    Malaika Arora's Monday Gym Look

    Fashion diva Malaika Arora was spotted after her workout session outside her gym. Malaika was sporting a light blue tank top with blue shorts, and a pair of Reebok slippers. She was carrying a cute black backpack with silver zipper details. Malaika was seen attending producer Ritesh Sidhwani's Christmas party recently, with her rumored beau Arjun Kapoor. They both drove in together.

    Sophie Choudry Out Shopping

    Actress and former VJ Sophie Choudry was snapped when she was out doing some grocery shopping on Christmas eve. Sophie was wearing a plaid red shirt with a black tie-front and dark blue jeggings. Sophie attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' reception this week in Mumbai and posed for a photograph with the happy couple.

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 22:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2018
