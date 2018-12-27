 »   »   »  ‘Bollywood Romeo’: Salman Khan’s Birthday Song Composed By Lyricist Prashant Ingole

Salman Khan is one of the most endearing celebs Bollywood has produced. He is loved and respected by almost everyone. The superstar turned 53 today and he received a very special gift. Lyricist Prashant Ingole of 'Malhari' fame composed a song inspired by Salman Khan. Read what he had to say about turning into a composer with a song written for Salman Khan.

Lyricist Prashant Ingole is known for writing the lyrics for many songs, most popularly, 'Party on my mind' from Race 2, 'Ziddi Dil' from Mary Kom, and 'Malhari' from Bajirao Mastani. But he had never composed a song. That is before he composed one for Salman Khan's birthday this year. The song is called Bollywood Romeo.

Talking to the news agency, IANS, Prashant Ingole said, "I was just thinking of Mr Salman Khan who has been entertaining us for so many decades. He is the perfect Romeo on screen. And this song ('Bollywood Romeo')... I was writing and the melody came up. I am not a composer, however, sometimes when I write, tunes flow."

On the making of the song, he shared: "I spoke to my friend Abhijeet Nag and said 'Let's gift Mr Salman Khan this song on his birthday', and he agreed to do the video editing from the existing footage."

"At the same time, I met another friend, Harland Braver, and asked if he could produce/arrange the track. He said 'Yes'. The big magic was when I met Sherrin Varghese for some project. My friend wanted me to meet him and felt he could sing the song and he loved the idea. We recorded the song on the first meet which was a big coincidence.

Then Utpal Das came on board to mix and master the song. So, all the magic supported my madness," he added.

Prashant is originally not a composer and he thinks he got lucky with this song. "This is just magic. If this magic persists, I may become a composer for sure," he said. He is counting on this magic to persist to become a composer. Prashant recently made his directorial debut with a short movie titled, 'Buddh'.

Salman Khan rang in his 53rd birthday late last night at his Panvel farmhouse. Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Sushmita Sen, Arbaazk Khan and many others joined him in his celebrations.

