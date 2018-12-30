English
Bollywood's Success Formula, The 'Khan' Name Didn't Do Well In 2018: Trade Expert Gives Insight

    2018 has been a revolutionary year in the Hindi film industry. It has witnessed the upsurge of audience desiring and accepting content driven films over 'star-driven' ones. Off the beat and experimental films such as Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, and Stree won over audiences with their sheer quality. But the big-starrer, big-budget, mainstream movies such as Race 3, Thugs of Hindostan, Zero and others, which have been normative in bollywood for decades, did not do well either at the box office, or among audiences and critics. Also, the trend towards women centric movies which we saw move in the past couple of years, got even better this year with movies such as Raazi, Veere Di Wedding, Hichki and Padmaavat.

    According to film and trade business expert Girish Johar, 2018 witnessed the maximum number of movies that surpassed the 100 crore mark. But giving us insight into why these were not movies which we have come to expect - the big Khan movies - Girish Johar had this to say.

    Khan Films Didn’t Do Well In 2018: Trade Expert Tells Why

    As reported by Pinkvilla, when asked why Bollywood's Khans' movies did not do well this year, and if the superstar formula doesn't pull audiences anymore, Girish said, "I don't agree that they cannot pull the audiences, in fact, you see all of them had fantastic day one opening box office collection so clearly they can pull in the audiences. The viewers have become merciless and they are rejecting any substandard movie which is provided to them. They are rejecting outrightly not Khans but bad content. Also, with the advent of various options of entertainment- digital movies, series, there is so much of content available these that they want only good content. And a cinema outing is very expensive these days so you need something extraordinary to draw them to theaters."

    It really looks like the formula for what works in the cinemas has changed for good. Without good content, a movie doesn't do well anymore. "This year, the Khans, didn't, unfortunately, provide the content their fans were looking forward but as I said that they have pulled in and they will pull in audiences but they have to do right kind of movies which justifies the expectations of fans and their stardom," Girish added.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 23:58 [IST]
