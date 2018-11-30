 »   »   »  Bombay High Court Asks CBFC To Examine Shahrukh Khan's Zero & Submit The Report

Shahrukh Khan's Zero recently sparked a controversy when a writ petition was filed against the superstar and the makers for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community by showcasing Kirpan in one of the scenes. Petitioner Amritpal Singh Khalsa, an advocate, had demanded for the removal of scenes where SRK is shown wearing a Kirpan.

Khalsa was quoted as saying by ANI, "The movie Zero which is coming, the lead actor Shah Rukh Khan is seen wearing a Kirpan along the Gatra that we wear (the belt). So that is a clear-cut mockery of our religion, our article of faith that is hurting my religious sentiments. I think only Sikhs are given the exclusive privilege of wearing and carrying Kirpans under Article 25.

So he is clearly violating the Article 25. Kirpan in the Sikh religion is our fundamental right and the way Shah Rukh Khan has worn the Kirpan, he has made fun of it. A lot of Sikhs have sacrificed their lives for Kirpan during the British time so he can't make fun of it. There is no ban on wearing Kirpan, he can wear Kirpan but he has to follow the Sikh Rehat Maryada code of conduct."

Now as per the latest reports, the Bombay High Court heard his petition today and has asked the CBFC to examine the film and submit their reports.

ANI tweeted, "Bombay High Court asks Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to examine the film Zero and submit the report before 18 December, 2018, while hearing a writ petition filed against it for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by a scene in the movie with 'kirpan."

Before Amritpal, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee's general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also filed a complaint against Shahrukh for allegedly hurting Sikh community's sentiments.

In response, the makers had released an official statement that read, "The concern is duly noted and we wish to respectfully clarify that the film does not depict a Kirpan but in fact has used what is commonly known as a Katar. The filmmakers have been careful not to hurt the feelings of any community including the Sikh community."

To this, Sirsa had replied, "Your point is well taken. However, any misrepresentation related to Sikhism will hurt Sikh sentiments. So we expect a public statement from Film producers and @iamsrk clarifying your stance that this is not depicted as Kirpaan."

Speaking about Zero, the film helmed by Aanand L. Rai also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and is slated to release on 21st December.