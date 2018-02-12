 »   »   » BONE-CHILLING! Anushka Sharma Is TRAPPED Amidst Evil Spirits In This New Poster Of Pari

The New Poster Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

In the new poster, a bruised Anushka with fear-filled eyes is surrounded by three evil spirits. The actress captioned the picture as, "Here's something more haunting than your #MondayBlues"



Good News For Anushka Fans

Anushka also revealed that the full-length trailer of Pari would be releasing on 15th February. Well, we just can't wait for this day to arrive.



Anushka On Horror Genre

The actress was earlier quoted as saying, " Love stories also don't work at times, but there are lesser examples to make here. So you can say horror mein aisa hota hai. This genre isn't one that has been tried-and-tested. I believe it's got an untapped potential. India watches a lot of horror and it's an interesting space."



Steer Clear Of Cliches

Anushka had further added, " Horror doesn't always have to be about ghosts coming out of closets. It's a theme. It's the treatment and that's what is exciting. This genre has not been explored too well in Bollywood, which is why I got into this. I want people to always expect the unconventional from me."



This Would Be Interesting

The film also stars Prambrata Chatterjee of 'Kahaani' fame. Talking about working with Anushka, he says," The script of Pari worked for me immediately. Anushka is a brilliant actor and a superstar. Working on this film will be an enriching experience.''



Mark The Date In Your Calendar

Directed by Prosit Roy, Anushka Sharma starrer Pari is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 2nd March 2018.

