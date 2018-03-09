 »   »   » Boney Kapoor CRIED After Receiving Tina Ambani's Gift In Sridevi’s Memory!

We all know that Sridevi and Tina Ambani were very good friends and the duo met very often. As a token of friendship and goodwill for the departed soul, Tina gifted a silver frame of Sridevi's picture to Boney Kapoor, which was clicked during her 61st birthday and Boney broke down as it brought back fond memories of his wife. Bollywoodlife quoted a source as saying,

"Tina has gifted a gorgeous silver frame of Sridevi's candid picture that was clicked during her 61st birthday bash. Who knew it would turn out to become Sridevi's last get together in Mumbai. Boney was really touched when he saw the picture. He couldn't hold back his tears and thanked Tina for bringing back some sweet memories."

Tina Ambani's Birthday Party Tina Ambani's gift to Boney Kapoor is priceless as it brings back fond memories of Sridevi. Big Birthday Bash Tina Ambani posed for the cameras with Sridevi during her birthday bash and sadly, that was their last picture together. Just 13 Days Before! Tina Ambani celebrated her 61st birthday just 13 days before Sridevi's death on February 11, 2018. Shahrukh Khan & Karan Johar Tina Ambani's birthday party was attended by the who's who of Bollywood and that included Shahrukh Khan and Karan Johar as well.

