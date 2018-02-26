 »   »   » PAINFULLY SAD! Boney Kapoor Is Heartbroken, CRIED Like A Baby After Sridevi's Death; Inside Details

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, who worked with Sridevi In Mom, revealed to Indian Express that Boney Kapoor is heartbroken and inconsolable after the death of his wife. He also said that Boney was crying like a baby when he met him
The actor added that he is very saddened for her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. For the uninitiated, Adnan was also present at Mohit Marwah's wedding.
Boney Was Crying Like A Baby
At present, I'm in Dubai and, last night, I met Bonny-saab (Boney Kapoor). He was crying like a baby. The entire nation must be so sad. So are people in Pakistan. Just imagine: People from everywhere, Pakistan, America, the UK and other parts, have been sending me condolence messages.
She Was So Caring
For Sajal, Sridevi-sahiba was like a mother. Sajal's mother passed away during the filming of Mom. Sridevi consoled her saying: ‘I'm like your mother.' During the shoot, she took care of Sajal like her baby.
Sridevi Was So Excited About Janhvi's Debut
Today, I'm saddened for her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. Sridevi was excited about Janhvi's debut and putting in a lot of effort to support her.
Sridevi Was Looking Gorgeous At Mohit's Wedding
Adnan further added, "Four days ago, I was at the wedding of Mohit Marwah (nephew of Bonny Kapoor and Sridevi). She was looking gorgeous. And who could believe that she would be no more in four days.''
I Want To Visit India For Her Funeral But..
I would really want to visit India for her funeral. But the unfortunate scenario between the two nations would not let us share the sorrow with each other, forget about happiness.
She Was Waiting For Me
On the day of the wedding, my flight landed at 12 in the night. I assumed I would be late for it. When called Boney-sahab, he insisted that I should go for the wedding. He added that Sridevi had not met me after the movie and was waiting for me.
Her Last Words To Me Were
Even as she greeted me warmly and later introduced me to her family, she said: "Itni der kardi aapne aane mein (You are so late)." Those words are still ringing my mind. Maybe that was her last goodbye.
Her Sudden Death Has Caused A Collective Grief
Sridevi's demise has not affected me alone; it has caused a collective grief. She celebrated life in her performances and we forever celebrate her. She will never be forgotten, no matter what.
She Ruled The Screen Like A Queen
For us, living in Pakistan, she was a heroine who ruled the screen like a queen. She was as loved in Pakistan as she was in India. Sajal Ali and I were the ones from Pakistan who knew her and the family well.
Also Read: TRAGIC! Boney Kapoor Found Sridevi Motionless In The Bathtub; Was Planning A Surprise Dinner For Her