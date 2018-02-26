 »   »   » PAINFULLY SAD! Boney Kapoor Is Heartbroken, CRIED Like A Baby After Sridevi's Death; Inside Details

Boney Was Crying Like A Baby

At present, I'm in Dubai and, last night, I met Bonny-saab (Boney Kapoor). He was crying like a baby. The entire nation must be so sad. So are people in Pakistan. Just imagine: People from everywhere, Pakistan, America, the UK and other parts, have been sending me condolence messages.

She Was So Caring

For Sajal, Sridevi-sahiba was like a mother. Sajal's mother passed away during the filming of Mom. Sridevi consoled her saying: ‘I'm like your mother.' During the shoot, she took care of Sajal like her baby.

Sridevi Was So Excited About Janhvi's Debut

Today, I'm saddened for her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. Sridevi was excited about Janhvi's debut and putting in a lot of effort to support her.

Sridevi Was Looking Gorgeous At Mohit's Wedding

Adnan further added, "Four days ago, I was at the wedding of Mohit Marwah (nephew of Bonny Kapoor and Sridevi). She was looking gorgeous. And who could believe that she would be no more in four days.''

I Want To Visit India For Her Funeral But..

I would really want to visit India for her funeral. But the unfortunate scenario between the two nations would not let us share the sorrow with each other, forget about happiness.

She Was Waiting For Me

On the day of the wedding, my flight landed at 12 in the night. I assumed I would be late for it. When called Boney-sahab, he insisted that I should go for the wedding. He added that Sridevi had not met me after the movie and was waiting for me.

Her Last Words To Me Were

Even as she greeted me warmly and later introduced me to her family, she said: "Itni der kardi aapne aane mein (You are so late)." Those words are still ringing my mind. Maybe that was her last goodbye.

Her Sudden Death Has Caused A Collective Grief

Sridevi's demise has not affected me alone; it has caused a collective grief. She celebrated life in her performances and we forever celebrate her. She will never be forgotten, no matter what.

She Ruled The Screen Like A Queen

For us, living in Pakistan, she was a heroine who ruled the screen like a queen. She was as loved in Pakistan as she was in India. Sajal Ali and I were the ones from Pakistan who knew her and the family well.