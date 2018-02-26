 »   »   » TRAGIC! Boney Kapoor Found Sridevi Motionless In The Bathtub; Was Planning A Surprise Dinner For Her

She Was Getting Ready For A Dream Dinner

As per a report in Khaleej Times, Sridevi was getting ready for a dream dinner date with her husband Boney Kapoor in Dubai before she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at their hotel room and died on Saturday evening.

Boney Went To Her Room

According to a source close to the family, Kapoor flew back from Mumbai and went to her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel around 5:30pm to "surprise" her with dinner.

The Couple Chatted For 15 Minutes

He woke her up and the couple chatted for about 15 minutes before he invited her for dinner. The Chandni-fame star then went to the washroom. As Sridevi did not come out even after 15 minutes, Kapoor knocked on the door to check on her.

He Found Sridevi Motionless In The Bathtub

''When he got no response, he forced open the door to find the legendary actor lying motionless in the bathtub full of water. "He tried to revive her and when he could not, he called a friend of his. After that, he informed the police at 9pm," said the source.

She Was Pronounced Death

The police and paramedics rushed to the site, but she was pronounced dead. Her body was taken to the General Department of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy.

Another Report States That She Requested For Water But Didn't Open The Door

When mid-day contacted the hotel, an employee on the condition of anonymity said that the actor was residing alone. "At around 10.30 pm, she called the room service to request for water.''

The Staffer Raised An Alarm

When the server reached her room within 15 minutes, the actor did not attend to multiple doorbells. After a few minutes, fearing something was amiss, the staffer raised an alarm.

They Found Her On The Bathroom Floor

When we broke into the room, we found her on the bathroom floor. This was around 11 pm. She had a pulse when we found her.

They Rushed Her To The Hospital

The source adds that while Sridevi appeared healthy, should she have been feeling uneasy, she may have attributed it to the exhaustive wedding ceremonies. "We rushed her to [Rashid Hospital], where she was declared dead on arrival."

The Post-mortem Procedures

An official reportedly told the Khaleej Times, "Since she is a high-profile personality, we cannot rush the post-mortem procedures." Given that the actor was declared dead on arrival, the authorities could not issue a death certificate without conducting the autopsy.