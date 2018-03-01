 »   »   » SO SAD! Boney Had SPECIAL PLANS For Sridevi's Birthday; Now He Just Wants To PROTECT His Daughters

Sridevi Returned Home In A Casket

Famous journalist Subhash K Jha writes, ''Bollywood's most vivacious dancing queen Sridevi returned home - in a casket. The family was waiting anxiously at Anil Kapoor's residence, which has temporarily become the mourning ground for the entire Kapoor family including the newly-weds, Mohit Marwah and his bride Antara.''

Boney Was Planning A Surprise For Sridevi

''However, Boney's surprise for his wife remains unfulfilled. Apparently, Sridevi wanted to move back into the family residence, which they had moved out of in Andheri, Mumbai, after a fire gutted their residence in 2013.''

The Shocking Incidents..

''The accident could have proved catastrophic for the family. But Boney, Sridevi and the two daughters were safe. This was just after a major road accident where Boney escaped unhurt. Boney was getting the place ready as a big surprise for Sridevi's birthday in August.''

Never Take Your Happiness For Granted

''I am lining up films to produce in the next two years - it's good. I suppose the fire and the road accident were God's ways of reminding me not to take my happiness for granted." Unfortunately, some wishes will now remain only wishes...''

Boney's Emotional Goodbye

Recently, Boney Kapoor posted an emotional note from Sridevi's account, "Losing a friend, wife and mother of two young daughters is a loss inexplicable in words. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers and all of you countless fans of my Sridevi who have stood by us like rocks.''

We Have Tried To Face This Unbearable Loss

''I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together, as a family we have tried to face this unbearable loss."

She Was Everything To Us

For his beloved Sridevi, he wrote, "To the world she was their Chandni... the actor par excellence... their Sridevi... but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls... my partner. To our daughters, she was their everything... their life. She was the axis around which our family ran."

Love & Respect Sridevi For..

''As we bid goodbye to my beloved wife and Khushi & Janhvi's mama, I have a sincere request. Please respect our need to grieve privately. If you need to talk of Sri, let it be of the special memories that connect each of you to her. She was and is an actor that is irreplaceable. Love and respect her for that.''

My Only Concern At This Time Is To Protect My Daughters

''The curtains never come down on an actor's life, because they shine of the silver screen forever. My only concern at this time is to protect my daughters and find a way to move forward without Sri.''

We Love Her Beyond Measure

''She was our life, our strength and the reason we always smiled. We love her beyond measure. Rest in peace, my love. Our lives will never be the same again. -Boney Kapoor"