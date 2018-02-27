 »   »   » Boney Kapoor's Mother Publically Punched Sridevi In Stomach In A Five Star Hotel: RGV's Open Letter

I Don't Want To Hurt Anybody

He tweeted, "It's not my intention to hurt or offend anyone but I truly believe her fans deserve to know the ‘Behind the scenes truth of the late Super Star' ..This is My Love Letter To SRIDEVI's Fans".

I debated with myself whether I should put this out because of some names mentioned but i strongly felt SRIDEVI belongs to her fans more than anyone else and they deserve to know the truth.

It's A Rude Reminder

YES, like millions of you, I too believed that she was the most beautiful and desirable woman ever and we all know that she was the biggest super star of the country and ruled the silver screen as a main heroine for more than 20 years. But that's just a part of the story. However shocked and sad I feel about Sridevi's death, it's finally once again a rude reminder about how unpredictable, cruel, fragile and mysterious that both life and death are.

I Had An Opportunity To Be Close To Her

After her death, more than you all there is definitely much more for me to say than what most people are saying now about, how beautiful she was, what a great actress she was, how her death affected them, " RIP"s etc etc. That's because I had an opportunity to be close to her in the course of my two Films with her Kshanakshanam and Govinda Govinda. Sridevi's life is a classic case of how a celebrity's persons actual life is completely different from how the rest of the outside world perceives it.

Was Sridevi A Happy Person?

For many, Sridevi's life was perfect. Beautiful face, great talent, seemingly stable family with two beautiful daughters. From outside everything looked so enviable and desirable... But was Sridevi a very happy person and did she lead a very happy life?

She Was A Bird In The Cage

I know her life from the time I met her. I saw with my own eyes how her life was like a bird in the sky till her father's death and then became like a bird in a cage due to her overprotective mother.

She Was Penniless When Boney Came To Her Life

In those days actors used to be only paid in mostly black money and due to fear of tax raids her father used to trust friends and relatives and everyone of them betrayed her the moment her father died.

Coupled with this the ignorant mother made many wrong investments in litigated properties and all those mistakes combined made her almost penny less by the time Boney came into her life.

Her Mother Became A Mental Patient After A Wrong Brain Surgery

He himself was in huge debts and all he could afford was to give her a shoulder to cry on. Her mother became a mental patient because of a wrong surgery on her brain in USA and somewhere along the way her younger sister Srilatha eloped and got married to their neighbours son.

Her Sister Put A Case On Sridevi

The mother before dying put all properties in sridevis name but her sister put a case on Sridevi claiming that her mother was insane and not in her senses when she signed the will. So in effect the woman desired by millions in the world was all alone and almost penny less in the world except for one Boney.

Boney's Mother Punched Her

Boney's mother portrayed her as a home breaker and publically punched her in the stomach in a five star hotel lobby for what she did to Boney's first wife Mona.

She Was Never At Peace

In this entire period except for the short glimmer of English vinglish Sridevi has been pretty much an extremely unhappy woman. The uncertainty of the future, the ugly turns and twists in her private life left deep scars in the super stars sensitive mind and there after she was never at peace.

She Was Doing Occasional Cosmetic Surgeries

She went through so much in her life and due to her early career entry as a child artiste, life never gave her time to grow up at a normal pace. More than the external peace, her internal mental state was of a high degree of concern and this forced her to look at her own self.

She was the most beautiful woman for so many people. But did she think she was beautiful? Yes she did, but every actresses nightmare is age and she was no exception. For years she was doing ocassional cosmetic surgeries the effects of which can be clearly seen.

She Was Scared

She always came across as a little uptight but that's because she built a psychological wall around her as she was scared of anybody to really see what's going on within her. She was panicky about anybody knowing what her insecurities were.

Life Never Gave Her A Chance To Be Independent

Not because of her fault, but because she was thrust with fame from a very young age it never gave her a chance to be independent and be what she could really be and what she really wanted to be.

She had to put on the make up and be somebody else not just infront of the camera, but also to put a psychological make up to hide her real self behind the camera.

She Was So Worried

She was being constantly directed by the motives of her parents, her relatives, her husband and to an extent even her own children .. She was scared whether her daughters would be accepted or not like most star parents do.

Now She Can Actually Rest In Peace

Keeping the speculations on her death aside I generally don't say " Rest In Peace" after people die, but in her case I want to really say this because I very strongly believe that she would finally and truly rest in peace now for the first time in her life because she died.

The Only Time She Was In Peace When

From my personal experience with her, the only time I ever saw her in peace was in front of the camera that too only between Action and Cut ..That's because she could cut off the harsh reality and escape into her own fantasy world.

That's why now I am sure she will be at peace forever because she's finally far far away from what gave her and was giving her so much pain. RIP Sridevi, but I assure u that the world won't rest in peace for doing this to you