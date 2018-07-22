English
Boney Kapoor On Janhvi Kapoor Being Compared To Her Mom Sridevi: It Worried Her

    The debut of Janhvi Kapoor has become talk of the town. While, some are praising the newbie for her debut, some are criticizing her owing to 'nepotism'. After the release of Dhadak, while talking to senior journalist Subhash K Jha, Boney Kapoor talked about the expected 'comparison' between Janhvi & Sridevi and said, "We knew that Janhvi would be compared with her mother. Sri knew it too, and it worried her. She prepared Janhvi for these inevitable comparisons."

    Actress Shabana Azmi, who used to be very close to Sridevi, also talked about the same and said, "Though there are some similarities, Janhvi is a different kind of actor than her mother, and that will hold her in good stead. What a polished debut! A star is born! I loved Ishaan too - charming, earnest, and endearing. I wish them both the very best from the bottom of my heart."

    Filmmaker R Balki talked about the same and said, "Janhvi is fabulous! Sri would've been more than proud of her. More importantly, everyone will love her performance. She is not a copy of her mother in any way."

    Filmmaker Gauri Shinde, who directed Sridevi in English Vinglish, also talked about the debutante and said, "Janhvi is so original. She has her own charm, her own adaa (grace)."

    Even trade analyst Atul Mohan also talked about Janhvi and said, "Comparisons burden the kid, but Janhvi will have to face them. She knows she is the daughter of the legendary Sridevi, and she must be prepared for the comparisons. But she has the guidance of her family, the vast experience of Boney, Anil, Sonam and Arjun, and Karan Johar as a mentor to count on. She should be able to make her own identity."

    Meanwhile, Janhvi starrer Dhadak is doing a good business at the box office.


    Story first published: Sunday, July 22, 2018, 22:54 [IST]
