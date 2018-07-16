English
 »   »   »  Boney Kapoor Reprimands Jahnvi Kapoor For Her Statement On Madhubala; Was It Really Controversial?

Boney Kapoor Reprimands Jahnvi Kapoor For Her Statement On Madhubala; Was It Really Controversial?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor is on a movie promotion spree as her first film, Dhadak is all set to hit the theatres on July 20, 2018. Recently, while promoting the movie, Janhvi was quoted as saying, "I read about her (Meena Kumari) life once. Or Madhubala, as I think their stories are riveting. I am a huge fan of their work and have always tried to pick up from their work. So if I get an opportunity (to play them), I would be very happy."

    However in here recent conversation with Anupama Chopra she revealed that her father was not very pleased with her statement and here's what he told her:

    ‘I Should Just Shut Up’

    "I recently learnt that I should not speak at all..as much as possible. Just from these articles around me I am feeling like maybe I should just shut up. I don't know, sometimes I read the kind of stuff that's being printed and it makes me cringe."

    Janhvi On Handling Media

    "Stuffs that I've said sometimes, it's paraphrased of course. If I am talking to a person and really opening up I am gonna talk to them like I talk to him (Ishaan) and then I'll have a conversation. I don't know how to differentiate from like this is going to be a statement."

    Janhvi Clarifies Her Take On Madhubala

    Like yesterday we were asked a question, I think at the press conference about if you had the opportunity to do a biopic of an actor, who's biopic would you do?

    Then I thought and I was like if he (Ishaan) was asking me this question I would obviously say you know this and these actors have led really interesting lives and it'd be so much fun to attempt something like that."


    What Boney Kapoor Told Janhvi After Reading Her Statement

    "So I said Madhubala ji and Meena Kumari ji. And then my dad sent me this message like why have you said that you can play Madhubala and Meena Kumari in a film.

    They just erased the question, so now it sounds like I think I can be, these magnanimous iconic people. I am not even like the dirt on their foot maybe. But it's so daunting, I don't know what to say ever. I just want to be quiet.


    Read more about: boney kapoor janhvi kapoor dhadak
    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 16:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue