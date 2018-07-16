 »   »   »  Boney Kapoor Reprimands Jahnvi Kapoor For Her Statement On Madhubala; Was It Really Controversial?

‘I Should Just Shut Up’

"I recently learnt that I should not speak at all..as much as possible. Just from these articles around me I am feeling like maybe I should just shut up. I don't know, sometimes I read the kind of stuff that's being printed and it makes me cringe."



Janhvi On Handling Media

"Stuffs that I've said sometimes, it's paraphrased of course. If I am talking to a person and really opening up I am gonna talk to them like I talk to him (Ishaan) and then I'll have a conversation. I don't know how to differentiate from like this is going to be a statement."



Janhvi Clarifies Her Take On Madhubala

Like yesterday we were asked a question, I think at the press conference about if you had the opportunity to do a biopic of an actor, who's biopic would you do?



Then I thought and I was like if he (Ishaan) was asking me this question I would obviously say you know this and these actors have led really interesting lives and it'd be so much fun to attempt something like that."







What Boney Kapoor Told Janhvi After Reading Her Statement

"So I said Madhubala ji and Meena Kumari ji. And then my dad sent me this message like why have you said that you can play Madhubala and Meena Kumari in a film.



They just erased the question, so now it sounds like I think I can be, these magnanimous iconic people. I am not even like the dirt on their foot maybe. But it's so daunting, I don't know what to say ever. I just want to be quiet.





