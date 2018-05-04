 »   »   » Sridevi's Twitter Handle Comes To Life! Boney Kapoor Tweets Pictures Of Her National Film Awards Win

Related Articles
Sridevi's Twitter handle remained silent after her death on February 24, 2018 and Boney Kapoor brought it back to life yesterday after receiving the Best Actress Award posthumously on behalf of Sridevi at the 65th National Film Awards which was held in Delhi. The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind presented the prestigious award and Boney Kapoor was joined by his daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor as well and the moment will be etched forever.
Boney Kapoor tweeted from late Sridevi's Twitter handle sharing the picture of the prestigious award and Sridevi's fans thanked Boney for his gesture. People flocked to Sridevi's Twitter account as they got to see the award in close up and couldn't be much more prouder than that. The tweet received a lot of positive comments and it really was an emotional moment for Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. View the pictures below!
The Outer Cover & Medal
Boney Kapoor also tweeted a picture of the outer cover along with the medal and receiving this award is every actor's dream!
Up & Close!
We've seen a lot of pictures of the National Film Awards, but thanks to Boney Kapoor for tweeting this picture from up and close. Now we really get to see how the award actually looks and it surely looks impressive.
A Proud Moment!
It was indeed a very proud moment for Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor to receive the National Film Award on behalf of Sridevi.
Will Be Remembered Forever...
May 3, 2018 will be remembered forever by Sridevi's daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Also, if Jhanvi does well, we're sure she too will one day climb the stairs of success just like her mother and receive a National Film Award. We hope that happens!
#NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/Z5Fczy890U— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) May 4, 2018
#NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/vf2PbvAMxN— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) May 3, 2018
