 »   »   » Sridevi's Twitter Handle Comes To Life! Boney Kapoor Tweets Pictures Of Her National Film Awards Win

The Outer Cover & Medal

Boney Kapoor also tweeted a picture of the outer cover along with the medal and receiving this award is every actor's dream!

Up & Close!

We've seen a lot of pictures of the National Film Awards, but thanks to Boney Kapoor for tweeting this picture from up and close. Now we really get to see how the award actually looks and it surely looks impressive.

A Proud Moment!

It was indeed a very proud moment for Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor to receive the National Film Award on behalf of Sridevi.

Will Be Remembered Forever...

May 3, 2018 will be remembered forever by Sridevi's daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Also, if Jhanvi does well, we're sure she too will one day climb the stairs of success just like her mother and receive a National Film Award. We hope that happens!