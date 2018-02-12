 »   »   » Both Shahid Kapoor & Ranveer Singh Were Told ‘Why Are You Doing Padmaavat?': Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is in seventh heaven after the super success of her film Padmaavat. The movie has crossed Rs 245.80 crore at the box office.

In a candid interview to Deccan Chronicle, Deepika Padukone revealed many interesting things related to the movie including that both Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor were told not to sign Padmaavat.



When asked about Ranveer's performance, Deepika Padukone said, ''Absolutely! I'm very happy that he did such good work, wholeheartedly. I know many people discouraged him. He still did the film, and he did it so well. Even Shahid knew what his role was, and still did the film with complete honesty. Both Shahid and Ranveer were told 'Why are you doing this film? It's titled Padmavati'.''



''But the movie would not have been the film it is, if it wasn't for both of them. I'm happy Ranveer did such good work; very few people have that superstar quality and he has it. However, he will have to work hard, because he's not there just yet.''



Talking about the climax of the movie, Deepika Padukone said, ''There's a lot happening in the last scene of the movie, yet there's not a single dialogue in the climax scene. I had to express my emotions through my eyes, and I get goosebumps even now when I think about it. The way he (Bhansali) treated the sequence was important. Because everyone knew what was going to happen, but it was still a powerful moment. Many people spoke about that last moment, but for me that is a victory.''



''We can discuss about whether I endorse jauhar or not, but that's a different thing altogether. In those days, people would follow these rituals, but in today's day and age, nobody would do that. However, in the film's context, if you see, she won her battle. Padmavati was united with her lover, and most importantly, it was a celebration of womanhood.''



When asked,''How do you deal with the pressure?,'' Deepika Padukone said, ''For me, I look at it with a completely fresh perspective. I don't carry the burden of success or failure; I consider myself as a fresh starter and newcomer. I have no fear of trusting my directors. The gamble might pay off, or it won't, but it's important to trust your directors. If I don't, I'm not allowing them to maximise the potential of my character. If I have doubts, I should just not do the film.''



