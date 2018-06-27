 »   »   »  Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Might SHATTER Salman Khan's Race 3 Collections!

Rs 300 Crore At The Box Office?

Business Analyst Girish Johar predicted that Sanju has the ability to cross Rs 300 Crore at the box office. "If the film (Sanju) is good, it may even earn Rs 350 Crore."



Sanju Can Make Rs 230 Crore!

A report in Money Control predicted that Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju will collect Rs 230 Crores at the box office and also termed the movie as a "box-office hit."



Ranbir 2.0 Will Make Magic Happen!

Brand Expert Harish Bijoor predicted that this is Ranbir Kapoor's second innings as an actor and termed his "Ranbir 2.0." He said, "Ranbir is a rare actor and while no one has ever doubted his acting skills, he desperately needs a hit film in his kitty to turn things around for him. Ranbir 2.0 will begin with Sanju. Going by initial reviews, Ranbir 2.0 should have a happier tale to tell."



Girish Johar Predicted

"It is a little early to make any prediction on the box-office performance of Sanju. But yes, it will certainly get a great opening given the extremely positive response to the trailer and the hype around the film."



Advance Booking Is High, Says Girish Johar

"I am expecting the film to earn anything between Rs 27 Crore and Rs 30 Crore. The advance booking trends are good and it is safe to say that the film will earn this much."



Can Ranbir Beat Salman?

Now the million dollar question on everyone's mind is, can Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju destroy Salman Khan starrer Race 3 box office collections? We'll have to wait and watch for that!



There's Light At The End Of The Tunnel

After an upsetting movie in Race 3, people are hoping to get some good entertainment in Sanju and we're sure that the movie will not let the audiences down as the teaser and trailer were clear winners!

