 »   »   »  Brahmastra: Nagarjuna To Make His Comeback In Bollywood With This Ranbir-Alia Starrer?

Here's some good news for all Nagarjuna fans! If reports are to be believed then Nagarjuna is all set to comeback to Bollywood, more than a decade after his last appearance in LOC Kargil, with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, Nagarjuna will be joining the cast of Brahmastra today. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

A source was quoted as saying by the daily, "Nagarjuna wanted to do a Hindi film from a long time, but was looking for an interesting project. He finally gave his nod to this one. He will join the Hindi film's sets from Tuesday onwards in Mumbai.



Speaking about Brahmastra, director Ayan Mukerji had earlier said, "This film is a modern day film. It is set in India as it exists today but the name of the film is Brahmastra because the energy, wisdom and powers in the film come from ancient India. As far as costumes are concerned, there are some which may not be the way you would expect them to be



On the other hand, Ranbir had told Mid-Day, "It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan will never make a character that doesn't have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It's too early to talk about the film, but it is something I am terribly excited about."



He revealed that Brahmastra was "nothing like Baahubali". While the Baahubali films were set in the mythical kingdom of Mahishmati, Brahmastra has a very real setting. "Brahmastra is set in the present day, in contemporary Mumbai," he was quoted as saying.



The actor had further told us in a interview, "There are a lot of different perceptions about this film. Brahmastra is your summer blockbuster, an entertaining film rooted in Indian cinema. There's a way how Ayan wants to portray a film. I am extremely excited to work with actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt."



Talking about her working experience with Ranbir, Alia had mentioned, "I've always wanted to work with Ranbir. In fact, I was looking forward to the day I'd get to shoot with him because I've been fascinated by the way he steps into his characters. When we filmed together, it was exactly the way I had imagined it. He's not only a fabulous actor but also a fabulous human being. It really doesn't get better than a film set with Ayan and Ranbir on it."



Brahmastra is slated to release on Independence Day 2019.

